PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 11

- Online used-car seller Vroom Inc has filed confidentially for an initial public offering it hopes to stage in June, a move that will test the ice-cold tech IPO market. on.wsj.com/3dCkucy

- Colombian airline Avianca Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. as travel restrictions curtail flights and the company vies for public assistance from the Colombian and other governments to endure the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2YRTnWs

- State leaders across the U.S. sought to increase testing for the new coronavirus while easing restrictions, even as some countries that had seen a decline in cases of the illness report a resurgence. on.wsj.com/2YPGWKP

- The U.S. Federal Reserve has tapped BlackRock Inc to help it direct money into both new and already-issued corporate bonds, assisting the Fed in its recently adopted role as lender of last resort for businesses. on.wsj.com/3cnaEei

