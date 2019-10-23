Revenues rise at Peugeot maker PSA despite gloomy auto market

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Peugeot maker PSA Group on Wednesday reported higher revenue for the third quarter, as the French carmaker benefited from demand for its pricier SUV models even as its vehicles sales faltered globally.

The company said revenue for the July-to-September period rose 1% to 15.6 billion euros ($17.35 billion). Vehicle unit sales in the quarter were down 4% at 674,500.

PSA said it expected the broader auto market to shrink this year in all major markets, including in Russia, where it had previously projected growth. ($1 = 0.8993 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Himani Sarkar)