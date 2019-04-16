Qatar Petroleum wins offshore exploration rights in Argentina

CAIRO, April 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum has won exploration rights in five offshore blocks in Argentina as part of two consortia, the company said in a statement on its website.

The consortium for three blocks in the Malvinas West basin is made up of an ExxonMobil affiliate with a 70 percent interest, and a Qatar Petroleum affiliate with a 30 percent.

The consortium for two blocks in the North Argentina basin comprises an affiliate of Shell with a 60 percent interest, and an affiliate of Qatar Petroleum with a 40 percent interest, the statement said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah. Editing by Jane Merriman)