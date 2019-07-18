Venezuela's PDVSA partly restarts Amuay refinery after blackout -sources

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, July 18 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA partly restarted activity at its 645,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Amuay refinery after a blackout hit earlier this month, four sources with knowledge of the matter said, though it remained well below capacity.

The refinery’s catalytic cracker restarted and was processing 68,000 bpd, one of the sources said. Three other sources said two distilling units were processing a total of 135,000 bpd. The neighboring 310,000 bpd Cardon refinery remains offline, the sources said. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Susan Thomas)