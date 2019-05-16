Venezuela's 310,000 bpd Cardon oil refinery halts operations due to damage -sources

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, May 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s 310,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cardon oil refinery, operated by state-run oil company PDVSA, halted operations on Wednesday due to damage at some of its units, two workers at the Paraguana refining complex said.

Neither PDVSA nor Venezuela’s oil ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

The outage comes amid widespread fuel shortages in several states of the oil-rich but crisis-stricken country. Cardon is the country’s second-largest refinery, after 645,000-bpd Amuay. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bernadette Baum)