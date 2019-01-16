Brazil's Replan refinery back to full capacity as regulator reopens unit

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Paulinia refinery (Replan), the country’s largest, is back to operating at full capacity after the ANP oil regulator said on Wednesday it had authorized the reopening of a unit shuttered in the wake of a 2018 accident.

The ANP said the refinery, owned by state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, was still without one of the three units that had been closed after the accident, but noted it did not affect production. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Sandra Maler)