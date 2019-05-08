Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's AES Tiete still defining how to fund windfarm acquired from Renova- executive

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s AES Tiete Energia SA , controlled by AES Corp., is still defining how it will fund the purchase of a windfarm sold by Renova Energia SA, executives told investors in a conference call on Wednesday.

Vice president Clarissa Della Nina added that the company is not considering a change in the policy of paying 100 percent of AES Tiete’s net income in dividend to shareholders. AES Tiete agreed on April 9 to pay 350 million reais, and assume windfarm Alto Sertao III’s 998 million reais in debts, after its first offer expired in January. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

