REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-LATAM

Latin America coronavirus death toll surges past 200,000

LIMA (Reuters) - The death toll in Latin America from the novel coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday night, a Reuters tally showed, underlining the region’s status as one of the global epicenters of the pandemic that is testing governments to the limit.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA

Australia’s Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria declared a state of disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgent COVID-19.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

Congressional Democrats, White House still at impasse over coronavirus bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrats in Congress are not close to a deal with the White House to pump more money into the U.S. economy to ease the coronavirus’ heavy toll, both sides said on Saturday, after an essential lifeline for millions of unemployed Americans expired.

STORM-ISAIAS

Storm Isaias approaches Florida’s coast

MIAMI (Reuters) - Isais, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, churned toward Florida on Sunday, set to brush the state’s east coast with strong winds and potential coastal flooding.

BUSINESS

VARIAN-MED-SYST-M-A-SIEMENS-HEALTH-ST

Siemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion

BERLIN (Reuters) - German health group Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) said on Sunday it would acquire Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR.N) in a deal that values the U.S. maker of devices and software for cancer treatments at $16.4 billion.

USA-TIKTOK-BYTEDANCE-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: TikTok’s Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal - sources

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China’s ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said on Friday he had decided to ban the popular short-video app, two people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-BRIMLEY

‘Cocoon’ actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85

Actor Wilford Brimley, best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning movie “Cocoon” and “The Firm” has died at the age of 85, U.S. media reported.

PEOPLE-BRITAIN-PARKER

Alan Parker, director of ‘Bugsy Malone’ and ‘Mississippi Burning’, dies at 76

LONDON (Reuters) - British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from “Bugsy Malone”, a gangster comedy featuring children armed with machineguns that fired cream, to the tense prison drama “Midnight Express”, died on Friday aged 76.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Warren erupts for 53 as Pacers edge 76ers

T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday near Orlando.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Judge homers again, Yankees sink Red Sox

Aaron Judge homered for a career-high fourth straight game, Gio Urshela hit his first career grand slam and the New York Yankees continued their hot start to the abbreviated season with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

JAPAN-AGEING/RETIREMENT (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Japan electronics retailer lets workers stay till 80 as labour force shrinks, ages

Major Japanese electronics retailer Nojima has decided to let workers stay on the job until they turn 80, or 15 years after the company’s official retirement age of 65, as the nation’s population shrinks and ages rapidly. We ask one of its employees what joys and difficulties he encounters as a veteran store clerk in his 70s, and talk to a company director to see how its new policy could benefit the retailer’s competitiveness and the ageing society in general.

3 Aug

ECOPETROL-RESULTS/

PREVIEW-Ecopetrol forecast to report Q2 loss amid oil price slump

Colombia’s majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol SA is expected to swing to a net loss due to lower oil prices when it reports its second-quarter results on Tuesday, according to analysts.

3 Aug

MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists

Mexico’s central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

3 Aug

HSBC HLDG-RESULTS/

HSBC to report H1 results

HSBC Holdings Plc reports its first-half financial results on Aug 3

3 Aug

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

Colombia central bank releases its quarterly monetary policy report

Colombia’s central bank will release its quarterly monetary policy report on Monday, possibly outlining new predictions or outlook for economic indicators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

3 Aug

ECUADOR-DEBTRENEGOTIATION/

Ecuador to announce results of $17.4 bln bond renegotiation

Ecuador will announce the results of its $17.4 billion debt renegotiation on Monday as it seeks financial relief amid the coronavirus outbreak.

3 Aug

RELIGION

RELIGION-EID/PAKISTAN (PIX)

Muslims in Pakistan celebrate Eid-al-Adha

Muslims in Pakistan celebrate Eid-al Adha by slaughtering cows and goats.

3 Aug

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORNAVIRUS/BRITAIN-RESTAURANTS (PIX) (TV)

UK Government launches ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme in restaurants

UK Government launches ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme in restaurants. The scheme marks the UK government’s attempts to persuade consumers to come back to restaurants and cafes with 10 pound off meals, running Mon-Wed through August.

3 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian authorities grapple with rising death toll as infections surge

Australia is grappling with increasing deaths and surging cases in the south-east state of Victoria, as authorities announce further restrictions for businesses in the state.

3 Aug

CYBER-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

Black Hat Cybersecurity Conference in Las Vegas

Thousands of hacking experts and security professionals attend the annual Black Hat conference in Las Vegas.

3 Aug

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

WARCRIMES-LEBANON/HARIRI-VICTIMS (TV)

Fifteen years on, victims in Hariri killing await justice from Lebanon tribunal

Victims of the 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri await a U.N.-backed tribunal to issue its verdict on Aug. 7 in the hopes it will bring them justice 15 years on.

3 Aug

WARCRIMES-LEBANON/HARIRI (PIX)

FACTBOX-The assassination of Lebanon’s Hariri and its aftermath

A U.N.-backed tribunal will issue its verdict in the 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s Rafik al-Hariri on Aug. 7. Here is a look at who Hariri was, what happened and the consequences.

3 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress negotiates next round of coronavirus aid

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress negotiate a fresh round of financial relief intended to ease the human and economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Negotiations continue after they failed to reach a deal before enhanced unemployment payments expired on July 31.

3 Aug

WW2-ANNIVERSARY/NAGASAKI-SURVIVOR (PIX) (TV)

Survivor of Nagasaki atomic bombing calls for a nuclear-free world

Terumi Tanaka was 13-years-old when an atomic bomb was dropped in Nagasaki, Japan on August 9, 1945 during World War 2. He was uninjured but vividly recalls searching for survivors in the bombs aftermath. He speaks to Reuters about his experience living through the aftermath of the atomic bomb and his desire for peace and a nuclear-free world for the 75th anniversary of the bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

3 Aug

WW2-ANNIVERSARY/TIMELINE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

From outbreak to surrender: File footage of World War Two ahead of 75th anniversary

From outbreak to surrender: File footage of World War Two ahead of the 75th-year anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima (Aug 6) and Nagasaki (Aug 9) and the end of the war on August 15, 1945.

3 Aug