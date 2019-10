Oct 16 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday its third-quarter iron ore shipments rose 5%, helped by higher demand from Chinese steelmakers.

The global miner shipped 86.1 million tonnes of iron ore in the July-September quarter, compared with 81.9 million tonnes a year earlier.

The miner maintained its iron ore shipment forecast for the year at between 320 million and 330 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)