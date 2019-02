MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft could launch a share buyback this year, but a final decision will depend on several factors, a Rosneft official said on a conference call on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)

