MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft does not expect any significant decline in production at its joint projects with Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA this year, the Interfax news agency cited the company as saying on Tuesday.

The company plans to begin prospecting in Iraqi Kurdistan this year, TASS cited Rosneft’s chief executive officer Igor Sechin saying. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)