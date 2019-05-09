Royal Dutch Shell to invest $ 2bln per year in Brazil -newspaper

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC has plans to invest about $2 billion per year in Brazil through 2025, CEO Ben van Beurden told newspaper Valor Econômico in an exclusive interview.

Its investment plans could be increased to allow the company to bid in three upcoming oil and gas auctions, Valor reported in its Thursday edition based on the interview.

Royal Dutch Shell will not focus exclusively on oil projects, the report said. It is interested in exploring opportunities in natural gas, biofuels and the solar energy sector, Valor said.

Refineries are not part of the strategy, Valor reported.

Shell’s press office was not immediately available to comment on the report. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)