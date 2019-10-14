Royal Jordanian plans 18 narrow body jet order- CEO

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Royal Jordanian has decided on an order for 18 narrow body jets, the Middle East airline’s chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

The aircraft order is waiting for board approval, expected later this month, Chief Executive Stefan Pichler told Reuters on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Dubai.

He declined to provide details on which company the order would be placed with.

The Amman-based carrier expects to carry 3.5 million passengers this year, he said.

