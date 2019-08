MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gazprombank said on Wednesday it had completed its handover of a stake in Russian-Venezuelan lender Evrofinance Mosnarbank, which was placed under U.S. sanctions, to Russia’s state property management agency.

The United States announced sanctions on Evrofinance Mosnarbank in March for its dealings with Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA). (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)