Sanctions-hit Evrofinance's forex operations to be restricted - Moex

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian-Venezuelan lender Evrofinance Mosnarbank, which was placed under U.S. sanctions, will retain access to Moscow Exchange markets, but will have restrictions on its foreign exchange operations, the Moscow Exchange said on Friday.

The bank told its clients in a statement dated from Wednesday that it would not be processing U.S. dollar payments from March 11 onwards because of its inclusion on the U.S. sanctions list.

The bank was an active player on the Moscow Exchange’s currency market and in February was the 18th biggest player of dollar-rouble swaps. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Katya Golubkova; writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Peter Graff)