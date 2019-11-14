Russia offers Brazil fertilizers on good terms -Putin

BRASILIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was offering Brazil fertilizers on good terms.

The Russian companies are already doing business in Brazil, one of the largest markets for fertilizers in the world, selling potash and nitrogen for companies who prepare and distribute formulations for farmers.

In September, Russian fertilizer and chemical companies Uralkali and Uralchem agreed with Fertilizantes Heringer SA to become controlling shareholders in the Brazilian firm now under bankruptcy protection. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Chris Reese)