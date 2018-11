MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The CEO of Russia’s VTB Andrey Kostin said his bank had no plans to buy Russia’s top private lender Alfa Bank and did not have enough capital for such a large acquisition.

Talking at a financial forum in Moscow, Kostin also told reporters his bank wanted to sell a stake in Evrofinance Mosnarbank and was looking for potential buyers. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya, Polina Ivanova and Katya Golubkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)