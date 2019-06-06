Rosneft CEO accuses U.S. of using energy as a political weapon

ST PETERSBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin CEO of Russian oil group Rosneft said on Thursday the United States was using energy as a political weapon and that the U.S. golden age of energy had become an “era of energy colonialism” for other countries.

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Sechin said a third of global oil reserves were currently restricted by U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela and Washington was losing moral ground as a leader of market openness. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jane Merriman)