UPDATE 2-Russian rouble hits near 18-mth high vs dollar; central bank cuts rates

* Rouble hits 18-month high vs dollar in jittery trade

* Central bank cuts borrowing rate to 6.25%

* OFZ treasury bond yields fall to 11-year low

* RTS stock index reaches highest in 6 years (Updates to reflect falls from strong gains, adds Trump comments)

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The rouble hit a near 18-month high versus the dollar on Friday and a dollar-denominated stock index touched a six-year peak on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks, with U.S. President Donald Trump later saying the two countries had reached an agreement.

Markets were volatile, however, with the central bank lowering its key rate again, pushing government bond yields to multi-year lows.

Trump said the United States had reached a so-called Phase One trade deal with China in which Washington would suspend tariffs on Chinese imports scheduled for Sunday, while Beijing would step up purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

The rouble strengthened to 62.15 versus the dollar, its best level since July 2018, before easing to 62.87 by 1536 GMT, with trading volumes at a three-month high.

Against the euro it marked its best level since March 2018 at 69.48 and was last at 70.01.

The rouble's push made it the second best performing currency of 2019, behind Ukraine's hryvnia here

Russia’s central bank lowered the cost of borrowing to 6.25% from 6.50%, bringing a cumulative series of rate cuts to 150 basis points this year as inflation eases.

Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said the rate cut carried few significant risks for the rouble, given that the main reasons for its strengthening were external.

Russia’s rate cut came after Ukraine and Turkey both slashed interest rates by 200 basis points this week. Brazil’s central bank also lowered its key rate by 50 basis points.

Yields on Russia’s 10-year OFZ treasury bond, which move inversely to their price, fell to an 11-year low of 6.29% in response to the rate cut, before rising back to 6.35%

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.9% at $64.79 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index retreated from its earlier high to stand 0.2% higher at 1,500.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% higher at 2,995.4 points.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; editing by Kirsten Donovan