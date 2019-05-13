Russia's Rosneft looks to cut net debt by $2-$3 bln in Q2

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft plans to cut its net debt by $2-$3 billion in the second quarter, company managers told a conference call on Monday, adding sanctioned Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA was paying its debt to Rosneft on schedule.

Didier Casimiro, a Rosneft vice president, also said supplies of Venezuelan oil to its refinery in India were not in violation of sanctions imposed by the United States. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)