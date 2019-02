MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its liquid hydrocarbons production in the fourth quarter stood at 4.79 million barrels per day, up 1.4 percent from the third quarter.

The company said its fourth-quarter total hydrocarbon production, which includes gas, stood at 5.94 million bpd, up 1.9 percent from the third quarter. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Katya Golubkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Richard Pullin)