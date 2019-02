MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its net profit fell to 109 billion roubles ($1.66 billion) in the fourth quarter, down 23.2 percent quarter on quarter.

Revenue in the last three months of 2018 stood fell 5.3 percent quarter on quarter to 2.2 trillion roubles, it said.

Rosneft’s EBITDA fell 24.1 percent to 488 billion roubles.

$1 = 65.5691 roubles Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely