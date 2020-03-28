Russia's Rosneft says company defends its shareholders by leaving Venezuela

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - A decision by Russian oil major Rosneft to terminate its operations in Venezuela is aimed at defending its shareholders, Rosneft’s spokesman Mikhail Leontiev told Reuters on Saturday.

He also said that by leaving Venezuela, the company is disposing of all associated risks. Venezuela is under the sanctions imposed by the United States.

Earlier on Saturday, Rosneft said it had terminated operations in Venezuela and disposed of assets relating to its operations there. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Giles Elgood)