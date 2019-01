MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia has offered Venezuela a plan to tackle its economic problems, Russia’s deputy finance minister was quoted by RIA news agency as saying on Tuesday.

Venezuela has not asked Russia for a new loan, but it is servicing its debt to Russia under new arrangements following a debt restructuring deal, Sergei Storchak was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by)