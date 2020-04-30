Noticias de Mercados
April 30, 2020 / 5:06 AM / a few seconds ago

Sabadell's Q1 net profits falls 64% on coronavirus-related provisions

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell reported a 64% fall in first-quarter net profit against the same period a year ago due to extraordinary provisions of 213 million euros to cover the potential impact on its books from the COVID-19 disease, the bank said on Thursday.

The country’s fifth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 94 million euros in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 116 million euros.

$1 = 0.9219 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below