SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run sanitation company Sabesp said on Tuesday it has signed a contract to provide water and sewage treatment services to Ilha Bela, a city in Sao Paulo state’s northern coast.

Under the terms of the deal, Sabesp will invest 193 million reais ($35.33 million) to expand its infrastructure to provide water and sewage services. ($1 = 5.4627 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Himani Sarkar)