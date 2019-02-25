South African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 25

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- No major economic releases.

COMPANIES

- Spur Corporation half-year 2019 earnings release.

- Advanced Health half-year 2019 earnings release.

- JSE full-year 2018 earnings release.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand strengthened against the dollar on Friday, putting it on track to end a week marked by the annual budget higher, after Moody’s signalled the nation’s spending plans did not weaken its policy credibility.

Stocks rose, with Truworths International TRUJ.J among the big gainers after management presented a detailed half-year results.

GLOBAL MARKETS

A surge in Shanghai shares led Asia higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he would delay a planned hike in tariffs on Chinese imports as talks between the two sides made “substantial progress”.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 posted its highest closing level since Nov. 8 on Friday as investors clung to signs of progress in the ongoing trade talks between the United States and China.

GOLD

Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar fell against the yuan after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, while palladium surged to a record high.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Cheap imports hurting local cement producers.

- Property firm Resilient sells 10 percent stake.

BUSINESS REPORT

- No losses for Eskom from independent power producer deals - Energy Minister.

- Telecoms firm Cell C finds new investor.