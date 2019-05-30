Saipem units investigated in Brazil over alleged irregularities

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italian oil services group Saipem said Brazilian authorities had opened proceedings into alleged irregularities by two of its businesses in the awarding of a contract in 2011.

Saipem, which is controlled by oil major Eni and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, said its French and Brazilian subsidiaries had been notified on Thursday that the authorities had launched administrative proceedings.

The case revolves around a 56 million euro ($62 million)contract awarded by Brazilian oil company Petrobras to install an underwater gas pipeline connecting the Lula and Cernambi fields in Santos in southern Brazil.

Saipem said it was confident there had been no wrongdoing in the awarding of the contract and said its units would cooperate in the proceedings. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)