Estudio de cerámica de Brooklyn vende kits de cuarentena para llevar en un intento por sobrevivir

Co-owner of Mouse Ceramic Studio, Pedro Ramirez, poses with wheel-thrown pottery inside his closed studio, as his business is among thousands that have to try to find ways to reinvent themselves amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., May 13, 2020. One of the ways the studio is generating some income is to sell so-called 'quarantine kits' including mini-wheels for amateur ceramicists to work at home. REUTERS/Jillian Kitchener