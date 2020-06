La Fórmula Uno no tendrá ceremonia en el podio debido a la pandemia

FILE PHOTO: ON THIS DAY -- May 12 May 12, 2019 FORMULA ONE - Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton roared back to the top of the world championship with a superb win as Mercedes' record start to a season stretched to a fifth straight one-two. The 76th win of the five-times world champion's career, and third of the season, sent the Briton seven points clear of team mate Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton went on to defend his title for the second year running after winning 11 out of the 21 races in the season. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo - RC27MG99UCWX