MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander plans to close 1,150 branches in Spain and cut just over 3,700 jobs, or around 11 percent of its workforce in Spain, the Spanish union Comisiones Obreras said in a statement on Tuesday.

Santander declined to comment.

At the end of March, the bank had 32,366 employees and 4,366 branches, according to the banks’ quarterly report.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip