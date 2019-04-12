UPDATE 1-Santander launches offer to buy up to 25 pct of Mexican unit in an all-share deal

(Adds detail)

SANTANDER/MADRID, April 12 (Reuters) - Santander on Friday announced an offer to buy the 25 pct stake it still doesn’t own in its Mexican unit, in an all-share deal, for around 2.6 billion euro ($2.93 billion), as part of its growth strategy in Latin America.

The Spanish lender, which currently holds around 75 percent in its Mexican unit, said it would it issue up to 572 million new shares, equivalent to up 3.5 pct of Santander’s market capitalisation, to finance the voluntary offer.

The new issuance is worth 2.6 billion euros based on Thursday’s close, according to Refinitiv data.

The euro zone biggest lender, in terms of market value, said it is offering 0.337 shares for 1 share of Santander Mexico and 1.685 shares per share to holders of Santander Mexico ADS.

Santander recently outlined its mid-term strategy based on achieving cost savings in mature markets in Europe and higher profitability growth in Latin America.

Mexico accounted 8 percent of the group’s earnings last year and is a highly profitable market where Santander has set out a mid-term target of 19-21 percent for the underlying return on tangible equity ratios (ROTE).

$1 = 0.8859 euros Reporting by Jesús Aguado, written by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Uttaresh.V