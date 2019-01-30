Santander continues to talk to Orcel - Botin

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander has maintained conversations with Italian banker Andrea Orcel after it withdrew an offer for him to become CEO, Santander chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday, adding that she would not comment on a compensation package.

Botin said the bank’s current chief executive, Jose Antonio Alvarez, will stay in his post. “He has continued to do his job and will continue to do it indefinitely,” Botin told reporters.

Reporting By Carlos Ruano, writing by Axel Bugge