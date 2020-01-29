UPDATE 1-Santander Q4 net profit rises 35%, boosted by Brazil and capital gains

(Gives details on NII)

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Santander posted on Wednesday a 35% increase in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, boosted by a solid underlying performance in its main market Brazil and extraordinary capital gains.

Santander reported net profit of 2.78 billion euros ($3.08 billion) in the quarter thanks to capital gains of 711 million euros, mainly related to an agreement with Credit Agricole to combine both banks’ custody and asset servicing operations.

Analysts had expected the second biggest bank in the euro zone terms of market value to book a net profit of 2.5 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Net profit for the whole of 2019 fell 16.6% to 6.5 billion euros, hit by one-off charges of 1.74 billion euros ($1.66 billion) related primarily to its British business in the third quarter.

Santander’s diversification overseas, especially in Latin America, has helped the bank cope with tough conditions for banks in Europe in the years since the financial crisis.

Overall, net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 8.84 billion euros, down 2.4% from the same quarter last year but 0.4% higher against the previous quarter due to a solid lending growth in Latin America.

Analysts had forecast a NII of 8.86 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9015 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; edited by Jose Elias Rodriguez and Ingrid Melander