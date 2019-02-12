Brazil sugar firm Sao Martinho cuts view for cane crush growth

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol company Sao Martinho SA cut on Tuesday its estimate for cane crush growth in the new season that starts in April to 5 percent from 10 percent expected in December due to below-average rains in the center-south region.

Sao Martinho’s Chief Financial Officer Felipe Vicchiato said in a conference call with analysts that it expects sugar prices to improve in coming months due to expected reductions in production in India and Brazil. The company said it will only decide about the sugar and ethanol production mix in April, when the next crop starts, depending on market prices. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Phil Berlowitz)