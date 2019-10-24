Rosneft's Sechin: Saudi oil site attacks hit kingdom's role as a reliable supplier

VERONA, Italy, Oct 24 (Reuters) - September attacks on Saudi oil assets which temporarily shut down around half of the kingdom’s oil output have created grounds to rethink Saudi Arabia’s role as a reliable oil supplier, Igor Sechin, Chief Executive of Russia’s Rosneft, said.

The sudden loss of output “gives grounds to rethink Saudi Arabia’s role as an undoubtedly reliable oil supplier”, Sechin told a conference on Thursday.

