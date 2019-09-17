Mexico to keep fuel prices stable despite Saudi attacks - president

MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government will uphold its pledge to keep fuel prices stable and has supplies of gasoline secured despite attacks on Saudi oil sites, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference that officials from the finance ministry and state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) would meet on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador said oil-producing Mexico benefited from higher oil prices but was also exposed because it imported gasoline and diesel.

