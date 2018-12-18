Dutch SBM Offshore leniency deal approved by Brazilian court

AMSTERDAM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A leniency deal between Brazilian prosecutors and Dutch-based SBM Offshore has been approved by a judge, opening the way for the marine engineering group to bid for new contracts in its largest market.

As a result of its role in a major corruption scandal involving state-owned oil company Petrobras, SBM had agreed to pay a total of 1.4 billion reais ($359.2 million) in fines and compensation.

The company was accused of paying bribes to secure contracts with Petrobras and had been barred from taking on new business. SBM shares traded in Amsterdam rose more than 4 percent on the announcement.

The court approval will enable SBM, which builds and leases floating oil and gas production platforms, to compete for new contracts in Brazil, where it generates the bulk of sales.

The agreement with federal prosecutors from Sept. 1 was approved by the Brazilian Fifth Chamber for Coordination and Review and Anti-corruption, SBM said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by David Evans)