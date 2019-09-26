Noticias de Mercados
September 26, 2019 / 9:39 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 8 minutes ago

Quad/Graphics to pay $9.9 mln to settle U.S. bribery charges tied to Peru, China

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Quad/Graphics Inc, a Wisconsin-based marketing and printing services company, will pay $9.9 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it engaged in bribery schemes in Peru and China, the regulator said on Thursday.

The company will pay a $2 million civil fine plus about $7.9 million in disgorgement and interest to resolve charges it violated the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act between 2010 and 2016, the SEC said.

Quad/Graphics also agreed to periodically report to the SEC about its progress in improving its compliance controls over a one-year period. The Sussex, Wisconsin-based company did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below