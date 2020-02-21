Singapore's Sembcorp Marine says ex-consultant convicted in Brazil probe

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Singaporean rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd said on Friday a former consultant to the company had been convicted by a federal court in Brazil for corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation.

The conviction of Guilherme Esteves de Jesus is part of one of the largest corporate corruption probes in history, Brazil’s wide-ranging “Car Wash” investigation that was launched in 2014.

“...GDJ (Guilherme Esteves de Jesus) has been convicted by the Federal Courts of Curitiba...,” Sembcorp Marine said in a statement, adding he was sentenced to 19 years and four months in prison and was also fined.

Sembcorp Marine reiterated that besides Martin Cheah, the former president of its Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA) shipyard, it was not aware of any other current or former employee who is a subject of the “Car Wash” investigations. Esteves de Jesus is a former consultant engaged by EJA in Brazil.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Esteves de Jesus or Cheah for comment. A lawyer for Esteves de Jesus did not respond to a phone call outside business hours.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine were down 1.7% on Friday, extending losses for a second day. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)