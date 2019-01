Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. electric utility Sempra Energy is selling its ownership stakes in its South American businesses as part of a strategy to focus on its dominant North American unit.

Sempra will sell its entire stake in Chile-based Chilquinta Energia, an 83.6 percent stake in Peru’s Luz del Sur as well as its interests in two other energy services companies.

It did not provide any financial details of the sale. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)