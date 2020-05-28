EU regulators allow Takeda to buy Shire without selling asset

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will not be required to sell a biologic drug, a concession made to address EU antitrust concerns over its 2018 bid to buy Shire, because market condition have changed, EU regulators said on Thursday.

The European Commission said it took the decision after an investigation conducted following Takeda’s request to waive its pledge.

“On this basis, the Commission concluded that the combination of the above developments amounted to exceptional circumstances so that the divestment of SHP 647 was no longer necessary to render Takeda’s acquisition of Shire compatible with the internal market,” the EU competition enforcer said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Marine Strauss; editing by David Evans)