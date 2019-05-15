Noticias de Mercados
May 15, 2019

Brazil's CSN says spillage at Volta Redonda steelworks slows output

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) said a spillage in the steelworks of its Volta Redonda plant, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, affected at least 20 employees on Wednesday and stopped production in the affected area.

A spokesman for the company said the rest of the plant is still working and the affected area will resume operations later on Wednesday. Television images showed a light gray cloud rising over the plant and neighbors reported hearing loud noises. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Carolina Mandl)

