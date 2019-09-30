Mining firm Silver Bull says its Mexico Sierra Mojada project "illegally" blockaded

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canadian mining firm Silver Bull Resources said in a statement on Monday that it has temporarily suspended work at its Sierra Mojada project in northern Mexico due to a blockade by a cooperative of local miners.

Silver Bull said it is in an ongoing legal battle with the cooperative, called Sociedad Cooperativa de Exploracion Minera Mineros Nortenos, which “illegally blocked” access to the project before a final court ruling is issued on the conflict.

Silver Bull is exploring for silver and zinc at the project. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Anthony Esposito)