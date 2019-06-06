Mastercard cancels ad campaign for Brazil soccer star Neymar after rape accusation -report

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Mastercard has canceled an advertising campaign featuring Brazilian soccer star Neymar, after a woman accused him of raping her in a Paris hotel, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on its website on Thursday.

According to the report, Mastercard said in a statement that it was suspending its use of Neymar in advertising until the situation is “cleared up.”

Neymar has said he did not rape the woman and that she tried to extort him. The woman appeared on Brazilian TV on Wednesday and said the athlete did rape her. (Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Bernadette Baum)