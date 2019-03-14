Noticias de Mercados
March 14, 2019 / 12:22 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Soccer-Real Madrid to sign Porto's Militao in 50 million euros deal

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

March 14 (Reuters) - Real Madrid will sign Porto's Brazil international defender Eder Militao at the end of the season for 50 million euros, the Portuguese club said on Thursday here

The 21-year-old has agreed a six-year contract with Madrid and will become coach Zinedine Zidane’s first signing after his return to the Santiago Bernabeu this week, while the transfer fee is a record for a Portuguese club.

Militao, who joined Porto last year from Sao Paulo, made his Brazil debut last September in a 5-0 friendly win over El Salvador.

He will add competition to a Madrid defence that continues to depend on an ageing Sergio Ramos, who was suspended as they crashed out of the Champions League with a 4-1 home defeat to Ajax Amsterdam earlier this month.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska Editing by Toby Davis

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below