Japan's Softbank looks for targets among Latam credit startups- manager

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Group Corp is looking for targets among Latin American lending startups, its country manager in Brazil, Andre Maciel, said on Wednesday.

“After reviewing more than 300 companies since last year ... it’s getting harder to find good deals in Latin America,” Maciel told a Latin America investment conference in Sao Paulo, adding that the best alternative is to look for targets among lending startups that always need funding to grow their loan portfolios. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)