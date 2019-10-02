Softbank names Ralf Wenzel to oversee joint ventures in Latin America

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Group Corp named entrepreneur Ralf Wenzel as chief executive at its Latin American Tech Hub, with the goal of creating joint ventures among Softbank-backed companies in an effort to expand in the region.

Softbank said in a statement the group wanted to create 50 partnerships in five years, helping companies in the group’s Vision Fund expand in Latin America.

Ralf Wenzel is founder of foodpanda, a food delivery company, and Skrill, an e-wallet company in Europe.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Edmund Blair