December 12, 2018 / 4:23 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as Trump comments rekindle trade deal hopes

Shanima A

    * Malaysia Oct factory production up 10.2 pct y/y
    * Singapore poised to snap six sessions of declines
    * Thai shares post biggest intraday gain in over a week

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Wednesday as trade war friction between the United States and
China ebbed briefly after U.S. President Donald Trump sounded
optimistic about a deal with Beijing. 
    Trump in an interview with Reuters said talks were taking
place with Beijing by phone and that he would not raise tariffs
on Chinese imports until he was sure about a deal.
    The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan firmed a modest 0.27 percent, after
hitting a nearly three-week low in the previous session.
 
    "Visible signs of progress in talks offered risk relief,
while tensions over a Chinese telecoms arrest have also abated,"
Mizuho Bank said in a note.
    Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese
telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, was granted bail by a
Canadian court on Tuesday, 10 days after her arrest in
Vancouver.
    In the regional markets, Singapore shares jumped more
than 1 percent, and were on course for their first day of gains
after a six-session losing streak. 
    Lenders DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas
Bank climbed as much as 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent,
respectively.
    Malaysian shares traded higher, with the index
poised to snap six consecutive sessions of declines. 
    The bourse was aided by upbeat industrial output figures,
which showed index rose 10.2 percent in October from a year
earlier, faster than the previous month, supported by strength
in the transport, electronics and petroleum sectors, government
data showed on Wednesday.
    Thai shares posted their biggest intraday gain in
more than a week. Energy and real estate stocks accounted for
most of the gains on the index. 
    Petroleum producer PTT Exploration and Production PCL
 rose up to 2.3 percent, buoyed by higher crude oil
prices on expectations on OPEC-led supply cuts.
    However, the Philippine benchmark index slipped,
dented by losses in financials and real estate stocks. 
    The Philippine central bank's monetary policy meeting is
scheduled for Thursday, where it is widely expected to keep
interest rates steady, with inflation seen easing further after
it slowed to a four-month low in November, a Reuters poll
showed.   

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0417 GMT
  Market           Current       Previous close   Pct Move
  Singapore        3086.02       3059.28          0.87
  Bangkok          1640.77       1633.62          0.44
  Manila           7431.07       7451.08          -0.27
  Jakarta          6101.593      6076.587         0.41
  Kuala Lumpur     1665.56       1652.63          0.78
  Ho Chi Minh      958.92        954.58           0.45
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market           Current       End 2017         Pct Move
  Singapore        3086.02       3402.92          -9.31
  Bangkok          1640.77       1753.71          -6.44
  Manila           7431.07       8558.42          -13.17
  Jakarta          6101.593      6355.654         -4.00
  Kuala Lumpur     1665.56       1796.81          -7.30
  Ho Chi Minh      958.92        984.24           -2.57
 
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
