SE Asia Stocks-Most drop as weak China factory data dents sentiment

* China industrial output grew at weakest pace since 2003 * Thai shares set for weekly decline of 2.1 pct * All eyes on Fed meet next week By Shanima A Dec 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets dropped on Friday, with Singapore shares falling 1.2 percent, after China reported weak factory data, underlining rising risks to the world's second-largest economy as Beijing works to defuse a trade spat with Washington. Data released in early Asian trading hours showed that November industrial output in China - the largest trade partner for most of Southeast Asian countries - grew at their weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years as domestic demand softened further. Industrial output rose 5.4 percent in November, missing analysts' estimates and matching the rate of growth seen in January-February 2016. Factory output had been expected to grow 5.9 percent, unchanged from October's pace. "Indeed, investors are right to be worried about global growth as China economy continues to sputter," Stephen Innes, OANDA Head of Trading - APAC, said in a note. However, Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital said, he wouldn't be surprised to see a late afternoon recovery as investors ponder the odds of further stimulus from the Chinese government. Investors kept a cautious stance ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting for 2018, scheduled for next week, where it is broadly expected to raise borrowing costs. Singapore shares were the worst performers in the region and were headed for a weekly decline of 1.2 percent. Financial services provider United Overseas Bank posted their biggest intraday fall in more than a week. Malaysia's benchmark index slipped 0.7 percent, weighed down by losses in lenders Malayan Banking Bhd and Public Bank Bhd. Vietnam shares were mostly dragged down by declines in the financial sector, with Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade hitting a one-week low while insurer BaoViet Holdings looked set to extend gains to a second session. Meanwhile, the Philippine index was poised for a fourth straight session of gains, buoyed by real estate stocks. A cooling of inflation allowed the Philippine central bank to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold on Thursday after five straight hikes. Benchmark indexes of Indonesia and Thailand were trading flat, while Thai shares were poised to post a weekly decline of 2.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0429 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3073.14 3111.08 -1.22 Bangkok 1616.24 1614.99 0.08 Manila 7554.72 7522.92 0.42 Jakarta 6175.576 6177.72 -0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1664.57 1676 -0.68 Ho Chi Minh 957.67 960.25 -0.27 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3073.14 3402.92 -9.69 Bangkok 1616.24 1753.71 -7.84 Manila 7554.72 8558.42 -11.73 Jakarta 6175.576 6355.654 -2.83 Kuala Lumpur 1664.57 1796.81 -7.36 Ho Chi Minh 957.67 984.24 -2.70 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)